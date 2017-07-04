Drake Bell's heart is broken. Hours after news broke on Monday, July 3, that YouTube star Stevie Ryan had died, the Drake & Josh alum shared his shock about his ex-girlfriend's passing.



"No no no!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!" he tweeted, along with a photo of the two together at an event.

"This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...," he continued two hours later.

The 31-year-old and the VH1 star dated from 2005 to 2006.

As previously reported, Ryan died at age 33 on Saturday, July 1, according to the Los Angeles Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Ryan first found fame as a YouTube sensation in 2006 with her video series Little Loca. She also impersonated celebrities including Amy Winehouse and Justin Bieber on her VH1 show, which ran from two seasons from March 2012 to July 2013.

After news of her death broke, Teen Mom OG star Tyler Balterierra shared that he had spoken to Ryan not long before her passing. "I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell," he tweeted. (His wife, Catelynn, shared her battle with post-partum depression on Teen Mom OG after the 2015 birth of daughter Carly.)

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or have had suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free confidential support at 800-273-8255.



