Just call him chaperone papi! Drake flew to Memphis on Saturday, May 13, to crash his cousin Jalaah Moore's high school prom.

The "Passionfruit" rapper, 30, ordered a white Rolls-Royce to escort Moore and her date to their prom at Memphis' Fairley High School, in addition to paying for their coordinating, custom, rose-gold sequined outfits, sources close to the family told TMZ.

Drake did not perform at the celebration, but he did throw an afterparty for Moore and approximately 400 of her friends and classmates at a local Hard Rock Café, TMZ reports.



The three-time Grammy winner and his cousin shared photos from the night on their social media accounts. Drake posted a sweet shot of Moore and her date on Instagram, writing, "Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove." Moore, meanwhile, posted two pictures with Drake and her date, one of which she captioned, "Best Day Everrrr."

Of course, Drake made sure to steal the spotlight in style. He showed up in all black, wearing a turtleneck sweater, a suit jacket and pants, complete with a gold chain.



