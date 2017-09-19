It might just be the best one he’s ever had! Drake just got a new tattoo and it’s of Denzel Washington’s face.

The 30-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper’s longtime tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov, revealed the ink in an Instagram post. The tattoo is inspired by Washington’s portrayal of Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz flick, Mo’ Better Blues.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages.com

“Mo’ Better Blues’ first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual ofr your trust” the Toronto-based desired captioned the picture of his work. “‘Clarke: ‘Cause mo better makes it mo better.’”



The Grammy winner also got a tattoo to pay tribute to his late friend, Anthony “Fif” Soares, who died last week in a Toronto shooting.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum also honored Soares in a touching Instagram post after his passing.

“😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members...our brother... I still can't even believe this morning was real,” the “Passionfruit” singer wrote. “It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif.”

Over the years, the “Fake Love” songster has inked a large part of his body in dedication to his family members. In December 2012, he memorialized his grandmother and departed uncle with a large tattoo of their faces on his upper back. In June 2016, the “One Dance” crooner added his mother’s face to the family portrait. In January 2014, Drake had his father’s mugshot tattooed on his arm.

In addition to his family, the Canadian musician has celebrated many of his pals in the music industry with several tattoos — in July 2017 he had Lil Wayne’s profile inked to his arm and in September 2016, he received a shark tattoo to match ex-girlfriend Rihanna’s.

At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2017, Drake hinted that Celine Dion may be his latest muse. “… You’re very iconic. We love you,” he told the “My Heart Will go On” crooner, 49, in a clip capturing their meet-and-greet. “I’m like a year away from a Celine tat.”

