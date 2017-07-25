🤘🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

He’s a huge fan! Drake showed off a new addition to his tattoo collection — another rapper’s face inked on his arm!



The 30-year-old “Passionfruit” rapper revealed a large tattoo of Lil Wayne’s likeness on his left tricep in an Instagram post on Monday, July 24.



Those who follow Drake on Instagram may not be that surprised by his fandom and fresh ink. On Saturday, July 22, the former Degrassi actor posted a photo of the “Lollipop” rapper on his Instagram and captioned it, “King.”



Lil Wayne, 34, gave Drake his first big break in the music industry back in 2009, when he signed him to his Young Money label.



This isn’t the first time Drake’s gotten another person’s face inked on his body. He already has portraits on his skin of other artists such as Aaliyah and Sade, as well as faces of his family, including his uncle, father and grandmother. Back when Drake was romancing Rihanna, he even got matching shark tattoos with the “Wild Thoughts” singer in September 2016. They split one month later.



