No fake love here. Drake appears to have been feeling a little nostalgic this week about former President Barack Obama's time in office. The rapper, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to share a throwback photo from his visit to the White House when Obama was still commander in chief.



In the pic, Drake and two of his OVO pals pose in the Oval Office with the ex-POTUS and his eldest daughter, Malia. A handwritten note at the bottom reads: "To Drake — Thanks for the great visit!" The photo also includes Obama's unmistakable signature.



"Got off stage and saw this in my email," Drake wrote. "Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g."

Drake/Instagram

Drake also paid tribute to Obama when he left office in January. The "One Dance" performer Photoshopped his beard onto a pic of the former president, writing, "As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O."



Obama has praised Drake in the past too. Though he chose Kendrick Lamar over the Degrassi alum as his favorite rapper in early 2016, he included Jay Z and Drake’s 2009 track "Off That" on a workout playlist he created for Wired's November issue, and he named Drake as one of his favorite MCs in an interview with Sway Calloway.



"I love Drake, and the girls love Drake," he said in October 2016, "and, you know, so he's commercially just doing great, and unbelievably talented."



That same month, the then-POTUS showed off his moves while dancing with Usher and Janelle Monáe to Drake's "Hotline Bling" at BET's Love & Happiness: A Musical Experience event. Usher shared a clip of the moment on his Snapchat.

