Drake has love on the brain! The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, August 21, to share a photo of himself looking absorbed in thought while lounging on a couch. Upon first glance, the snap appeared to be just another cool addition to Drake's feed. That is, until fans diverted their attention to his feet.

"OMG DRAKE IS WEARING RIHANNA'S SOCKS," one Instagram user pointed out.

Trabajo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Rihanna's socks indeed. Drake, 30, was keeping his feet warm with a design from his ex-girlfriend's Fenty for Stance line. The colorful socks feature a cartoon version of Rihanna, 29, dancing in her "Work" music video, in which Drake also made a cameo. He not-so-subtly captioned his post, "Trabajo," the Spanish word for "Work."



Get the #rihannaxstance #ICONIC socks collection here ---> Stance.com/Rihanna @stancemuse #RihannaMusicVideoBox #Work A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

One year ago this month, the Canadian MC declared his love for his then-girlfriend while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," he told the star-studded audience before sneaking in a quick kiss.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Less than two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had split once again after dating on and off for seven years. "She doesn't want to be held down. They will always be close. If they end up together, it could happen, but not now," a source close to the "Wild Thoughts" songstress told Us at the time.



Drake moved on earlier this year, when he briefly dated Jennifer Lopez prior to her current relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Rihanna has been linked to Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel as of late. "[They] have been hooking up for a few months," a source exclusively told Us in July.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.