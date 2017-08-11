As if one was not enough, Kylie Jenner’s family threw yet another party for her 20th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars got together at matriarch Kris Jenner’s home, including their grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, on the reality star’s actual birthday on Thursday, August 10.

In a video posted on Snapchat, the famous clan gathered around the birthday girl and her cake while singing “Happy Birthday,” including the youngest members of the family, baby Saint West and Dream Kardashian. The makeup mogul is carrying a child in her arms, while her sisters Kendall Jenner is holding Dream and Kim Kardashian is close to her son who was sitting on the kitchen counter.

This casual celebration came after the surprise birthday bash her family and friends threw her in L.A. on Wednesday, August 9. Also at the party was her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott, who was heard giving her a shout-out during his concert with Kendrick Lamar at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that night.

A concertgoer captured the moment on video and it is adorable. “It’s almost my girl’s birthday. Do I need to call her?” the Houston rapper said before performing his song “Pick Up the Phone.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner was also spotted on his Snapchat wearing a diamond choker necklace adorned with butterflies, which have become a symbol for the rapper since the release of his 2016 song “Butterfly Effect.” The rap star also surprised Jenner by covering her home with flowers and having an orchestra playing "Here Comes The Sun" by The Beatles for her in the living room.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to celebrate their birthdays in lavish ways, and the youngest sibling’s 20th was no exception.

