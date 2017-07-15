Reunited and it feels so good! Drew Barrymore posted a picture with her bestie — and former Charlie’s Angels costar — Cameron Diaz on Friday, July 14, alongside a sweet caption.



“Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life,” the Santa Clarita Diet star, 42, wrote.

“She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything,” Barrymore added.

The two actresses originally met as teenagers and eventually starred in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels with Lucy Liu, and have remained close friends ever since. They have experienced many milestones together, including Barrymore becoming a mother and Diaz marrying Benji Madden.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Amid her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, Barrymore found a strong support system in Diaz.

During that time, the Longevity author appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiruisXM show and gave some insight into their tight-knit friendship. “So when you're going through your ups and downs, and Drew is going through something now … is it an automatic reach out to the other person?" Cohen asked.

"Of course," Diaz, 44, responded. "Everybody pulls the wagons around, you know, our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time. Even if it's something that the public doesn't know about. Internally we're all going, like, 'OK, who needs us now?' And that really is, I think, a major part of the connectivity that we need. We need to keep those things connected."

Luckily, time heals all wounds. The mother of Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3, posted a selfie with their father, Kopelman, on Mother's Day this year, showing that the two are on better terms.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Drew is now in a relationship with businessman David Hutchinson. The pair were spotted cruising around Los Angeles on June 20.



