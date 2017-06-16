Barrymore is bouncing back. Drew Barrymore is dating David Hutchinson following her divorce from Will Kopelman, Us Weekly can confirm.

Barrymore, 42, and her new beau actually have a work connection. Hutchinson is the senior vice president of Maesa, which makes the actress' Flower Beauty products.

The Santa Clarita Diet star was spotted getting cozy with Hutchinson in NYC on May 17. They were "holding hands: and "having a lively conversation," an onlooker exclusively told Us.

The new relationship comes a year after Barrymore announced that she and Kopelman were ending their three-year marriage. The pair, married in June 2012, continue to amicably coparent their daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3.

Barrymore opened up about the split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017. "It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," she said at the time. "It really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

An insider previously told Us that Barrymore was "disappointed" that the marriage didn't work. "They both expected to be together forever," a friend of the two told Us in April 2016.

