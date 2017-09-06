— Drew Barrymore was all smiles during a fun day at “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood.



— Kevin Hart hosted the Official HartBeat Weekend Pool Party at TAO Beach at The Venetian in Las Vegas.



— Halsey rocked After Party Vintage Ursa Major Leather Shorts to celebrate Nasty Gal's After Party Vintage collection made reworked vintage in L.A.

— Lily Collins showed off her Privé Revaux sunnies while posing in a firetruck in Beverly Hills.

— Selena Gomez donned Sandy Liang jeans while out on a date with The Weeknd in NYC.



— Zendaya served guests Coolhaus ice cream at her 21st Birthday party in L.A.



— Kelly Rowland used Booking.com to take a tropical trip to Turks & Caicos with her husband.

Booking.com/Kelly Rowland

— Tyga performed for Richie Akiva's newest 1OAK opening in Tokyo, Japan.

— Hailey Clauson and Franco V attended Overthrow Boxing Club's official opening party powered by Chivas in Brooklyn, New York.

— Rod Stewart celebrated his son Sean Stewart's birthday at Catch L.A. with friends and family.

— French Montana performed at Create Nightclub in Hollywood to celebrate the launch of CÎROC French Vanilla.

— Lorde performed songs from her new album, Melodrama, live for iHeartRadio Secret Sessions by AT&T at the Houdini Estate in L.A.

— Jason Walsh celebrated the second anniversary of Rise Nation in West Hollywood.

— Alessandra Ambrosio's son, Noah Mazur, wore Jagged Culture shorts as he attended the Chili Cookoff in Malibu with his family.



— Taylor Hill wore a Nour Hammour leather jacket as she left a Victoria's Secret fitting in NYC.

— Following the IT movie premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, Derek Hough, headed over to Avenue Los Angeles with a few friends.



— Paul Teutel Sr. of Orange County Choppers donated a custom motorcycle for an upcoming Hurricane Harvey-related auction and geared up to drive it, along with donated necessities, from Newburgh, NY to Houston, Texas.



— Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei stopped by the AOL BUILD Series in NYC to talk about their VMA win and self-titled new album, Fifth Harmony.

— Tig Notaro took part in a Q&A session at a special screening event for season 2 of One Mississippi hosted by Amazon Prime Video and American Express for New York's LGBT Film & Media Arts Organization, NewFest.



— Bachelorette alum Eric Bigger dined at The Ainsworth in NYC's Midtown.

