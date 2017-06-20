Drew Barrymore is taking the wheel in her new relationship. The actress was spotted driving around West Hollywood with her new boyfriend, David Hutchinson, on Monday, June 19.

Barrymore, 42, and Hutchinson enjoyed a lunch date in the area before heading back to her home. She was seen cruising around L.A. in her black Mercedes-Benz, with her new beau sitting in the passenger seat. Barrymore tried to keep a low profile in a sun hat, and both stars wore sunglasses.

Us Weekly confirmed last week that the Santa Clarita Diet actress and the executive are dating. He is the senior vice president of Maesa, the company that produces her Flower Beauty products. The new couple were spotted getting cozy in New York City on May 17. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that they were "holding hands" and "having a lively conversation."

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

The new romance comes a year after Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman announced that they were ending their three year marriage. The former couple finalized their divorce last August and have since continued to amicably coparent their daughters, Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3.



The Scream actress and Kopelman, 38, reunited over the weekend to celebrate Father's Day with their girls at the celeb-beloved Ice Cream Museum in L.A. Olive and Frankie also baked a chocolate cake for their father. "Girls made a cake for dad! From scratch!" Barrymore wrote on Instagram. "Decorations were not fancy as much as from the heart!"

