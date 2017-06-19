Family first! Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Will Kopelman reunited for a Father’s Day celebration with their two daughters in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18.



Barrymore, 42, and Kopelman, 38, took their daughters Olive, 4, Frankie, 3, to celebrity favorite “The Ice Cream Museum” where they enjoyed a relaxing day of family fun.

Adding to the festivities, the couple’s two daughters made Kopelman a colorfully decorated, chocolate frosted cake for their dad.

Girls made a cake for dad! From scratch! Decorations were not fancy as much as from the heart! #happyfathersday A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

The Santa Clarita Diet star shared a photo of the sweet treat and captioned the adorable post, “Girls made a cake for dad! From scratch! Decorations were not fancy as much as from the heart! #happyfathersday.”

The pair, who were married for three years, announced their split in March 2016. The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2016 and have remained committed to amicably coparenting their two daughters.





Barrymore has been open about her family and her commitment to staying friendly with Kopelman. “We are a family. We're actually blood related. My friends are my family my whole life ... they're my family. Will's family is my family, and my daughters are my family. I never thought I'd be so lucky to have so many families,” she told E! News in a November 2016 interview.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Never Been Kissed star also spoke candidly about the split and parenting during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," she said. "It really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

As previously reported, Barrymore is now dating David Hutchinson, the senior vice president of Maesa, which makes the actress’ Flower Beauty products.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!