Karwai Tang/WireImage

Duchess Kate isn't afraid to get her hands dirty! The mom of 2-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince George paid a visit to the Farms for City Children charity in Arlington, England, where she got down on her knees to feed a sweet little lamb on Wednesday, May 3.



Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dressed in an all-neutral ensemble of a khaki green Troy London jacket, Zara motocross jeans and brown leather riding boots, the 35-year-old, wed to Prince William, crouched down to give a bottle to an adorable lamb named Stinky. And yes, there is a good (if gross) story behind that name.



Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"He got a bit of a stomach infection and he had diarrhea and he was a bit smelly," the farm manager John Goodman told reporters at the event. "The children said he was stinky and the name stuck."



The farm visit took place just one day after Kate and her husband of six years celebrated their daughter's second birthday. In honor of the milestone, the couple released a sweet new photo of the tot.



Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the official Instagram account for Kensington Palace posted on Monday, May 1. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!