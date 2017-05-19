Duggar Sisters Suing Police Officials for Breach of Privacy

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar are suing Springdale, Arkansas city and police officials, as well as InTouch magazine, for breach of privacy in releasing and publishing information in regards to brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, according to the Associated Press. TMZ was first to report the lawsuit.

According to the AP, the four sisters who came forward about being inappropriately touched by their brother years ago, claim that when they spoke to investigators in 2006 about the molestation, “they were assured their statements would only be shared with police and child service officials.”

The filing, per TMZ, states that InTouch filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2015 to obtain the police reports, but that under Arkansas laws, police are forbidden from disclosing any information related to sexual misconduct involving minors.

The Duggars’ lawsuit claims that the magazine’s reporting exposed them as victims on a global level, according to the AP.

TMZ repots that in the Duggar sisters’ statement, they state they’re suing to protect all children who are victims of abuse.

Springdale’s spokesperson told TMZ in a statement: “The claims and allegations in this lawsuit are without merit and are false, and we are confident that the Federal Court will take the time to carefully hear the facts and arguments in this matter. … It is unfortunate that now, at this late date, the Plaintiffs have chosen to file a misguided lawsuit against dedicated public servants and seeking damages from public tax dollars."

