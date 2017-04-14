Who gave this the green light? A segment on a Dutch game show called Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee (Bring Your Bathing Suit) asks male contestants to guess whether women are fat or pregnant, and the internet is none too pleased about the misogynistic premise.

The shocking episode aired in the Netherlands on Sunday, April 9, and, already, many are petitioning to have the show taken off the air for good. This isn’t the first time the series has stirred up controversy. Last year, Bring Your Bathing Suit made headlines when contestants were asked to guess whether a person was Japanese or Chinese, and if a woman’s breasts were real.

"For everyone thinking The Netherlands is great. We reached a new low yesterday night. National TV game show: 'is she pregnant or just fat?'" one angry viewer wrote on Twitter, while another fumed: "Welcome to the Netherlands, where we apparently have a tv show where men guess if a woman's fat or pregnant. I f--king can't."

In response to the backlash, the series has done away with the insensitive segment, according to DutchNews.nl. "The section Fat or Pregnant? was meant to show appearances can deceive. In this round we feature lots of prejudices based on what people look like,” show director Yvonne de Haan said in a statement. “Is he a criminal or a business man?, or is he Dutch or German? Putting things in a satirical setting is a way of laughing at prejudice. But we did it in a way that hurt people. That was never the intention and we regret it."

