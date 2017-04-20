Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Posts Adorable Message to His Daughter

He’s got plans! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared some of his life goals for his 16-month-old daughter, Jasmine, and his sweet message will make you melt.

In an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, April 19, the Fate of the Furious actor, 44, put his arm around his little girl, who looks adorable in a matching blue outfit. “There are mornings in life where there are no words.. This is not one of those mornings,” he wrote. “Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals. By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you’ll be able to say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better.’”

ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Johnson joked that his daughter may not have entirely comprehended what he was saying. "Helluva plan right sweetheart?” he continued. "Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug. It was a good talk #DaddyDaughterMoments #TeachEmYoung #PickUpTrucks #AndBuh.”

The former WWE star shares Jasmine with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. He’s also dad of Simone, 15, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

The Baywatch star recently shared an Instagram video of himself dressed up as Jasmine’s favorite character, Pikachu, for Easter, and said he chased her around the house for two hours straight. “I’m tired, today’s my only day off, it’s 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keeps trying to p*ss on my leg,” he wrote on April 16. "And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It’s what daddy’s do."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!