Dwayne Johnson on December 9, 2016 Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Looks like there's a new Santa in town. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continued his tradition of gifting cars to the people he loves by giving his dad, Rocky, a brand new SUV for Christmas.

The Ballers star, 44, shared a photo with his dad and the new car on Instagram on Friday, December 30, and captioned the pic with a heartfelt tribute to his old man.



"Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him. He's had a hard life. This one felt good," the WWE alum wrote. "My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest."

Johnson, who has given his uncle, mom and even his housekeeper new cars over the years, then shared a "crazy" but inspiring story about his dad's struggles after his own father died when he was just 13.



"That Christmas, my dad's mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner," the Baywatch star explained. "Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I'll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice."

After the police were called, "They told my dad's mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he's gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go," Johnson continued. "In front of the entire family, my dad's mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless. That f--ked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now."



The action hero, who was named the highest-paid actor in 2016 by Forbes magazine, added that over the years he's moved his dad into bigger houses and bought him new trucks "which he'll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else. Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask;)."



But every year at Christmastime, he always thinks about his dad beating the odds.



"He fought thru it and still made something of himself," The Rock continued. "Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and say, 'If you're gonna throw up, go outside.. and if you're gonna cry, then go home to your mother.' I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me. Without pissing on my turkey. Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



