Nothing but love. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel addressed their much-talked-about feud at the premiere of Fate of the Furious in NYC on Saturday, April 8.

Johnson, 44, didn't walk back from the angry Instagram post he shared last August in which he slammed his male costars on the action flick.

"Just like in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things," he told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. "And again, the most important thing is just the movie. So I'm happy that we're here in New York City, I'm happy the fans love it."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs in the megahit franchise, called out some of his fellow actors for being unprofessional on the set, writing, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

Diesel, 49, who said in an interview earlier this week that the beef was "blown out of proportion," told ET that he and The Rock are friends.

"In my house, he's 'Uncle Dwayne,' and I'm proud of that," he said, adding. "We still love each other, that's my boy."

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto and is also a producer of the Fast franchise, said he called Johnson when he was trying to decide whether to make Fast 8, as it would be the first of the films without the late Paul Walker.

"I called and he said, 'Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it's the best movie in history.' And he delivered."

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14.

The best premiere I have ever been to... NEW YORK CITY!!!Radio City Music Hall!!! Blessed... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

