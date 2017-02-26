Dwayne Johnson Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Sounds like a win-win situation. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose animated film Moana is nominated for two 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, revealed his post-Academy Awards plans depending on if the film wins or loses.

"Here we go, it is big Oscar Sunday, Academy Awards tonight. It's our biggest night of the year, live in front of the world. We're gonna have so much fun. I'm getting my pre-Oscar workout in right now," he said in an Instagram video on Sunday. "I want to say congratulations to all my buddies who've been nominated, so proud of you. Congrats to my studio executive buddies, their incredible movies nominated this season, such an awesome thing, and incredibly honored to be nominated twice tonight for Moana. Such a cool thing.

"I got my lucky Rock shirt on just in case we win," he continued. "If we do win, as many of you know, I'm going straight to In-and-Out burger and I'm going to destroy burgers and fries in a celebratory victory. I'm taking cheat meals to a whole new level. If we lose then I'm gonna go home and make more babies. See, on Oscar night, in the world of DJ, we all win. There are no losers."

The 44-year-old action hero also shared a pic earlier on Sunday with his daughter Jasmine, 14 months, whose mom is Johnson's longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

His toddler sat in front of a laptop computer on a stand-up desk as her papa flexed his muscles in the cute pic.

"Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this lil' tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch "Mo".. her way of saying Moana. And aaaaall daddy's work comes to a screeching halt," the Ballers actor captioned the photo. "We're excited for tonight's #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated! Time to hit the gym and yes, standing up while I work at my desk is my jam."

On Thursday, February 23, the WWE wrestler posted a pic that showed him at the In-and-Out drive-thru and admitted it was his first visit to the popular chain (he was accompanied by Hashian and his older daughter, Simone Johnson).

"I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru," the Baywatch star wrote.

"If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level," he added. "Thanks guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup."

