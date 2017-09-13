Carrie Ann Inaba has split from her fiancé, Robb Derringer, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 49, and the General Hospital alum got engaged in December 2016 and were in the middle of planning a Hawaiian wedding.

"I’m reading all of the books first to make sure I don’t miss any details. What’s really fun is that Robb and I are doing it together and I like that. I like that we talk about every single step of the way. It’s almost like that’s the wedding – the process of planning – it’s the process itself that brings you closer together so that’s really exciting," Inaba exclusively told Us last month.

"My dream wedding would be outdoors – on the beach, for sure. Robb and I both want the ocean and nature to be involved, because we’re both very close to the ocean. He’s not from Hawaii but he’s the most Hawaiian non-Hawaiian person I’ve ever met," she continued. "We both know we want to live there one day and its one of the areas we bond in the most."

At the time, Inaba called Derringer a "supportive partner" and said that she was "lucky" to have him in her life.

Inaba was previously engaged to accountant Jesse Sloan.

