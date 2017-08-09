Oops! Sharna Burgess revealed on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 8, that she accidentally took off her bikini bottoms at a public pool in Arizona and flashed everyone around her.

"You know how I do clumsy things all the time? It's just … I can dance, I can't do much else. Clumsy s--t just happens to me," the Australian dancer, 32, explained in a series of videos while enjoying a day in the sun with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold.

"I don't know if I should tell this, but we're doing it, we're doing it," Burgess continued. "I've shared my pain with you guys. It's one of the funniest and most embarrassing things that's happened to me in a minute."

While eating lunch at the pool bar "in front of all the people, lots of children," the redheaded beauty suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. "I went to pull my shorts down, and I kind of took everything," she said with a laugh.

"I turned around to see if Sharna was coming, and let me just say the view I got was a full-frontal nude view, with her pants around her freakin' ankles," Arnold explained. "Let's just say Sharna's face was sheer freaking panic. She bent over trying to get her pants back up as quickly as possible, and I was just in dead shock."

Though Burgess insisted her bottoms "were down for just a second," she was, naturally, mortified by the incident. "But you know who I'm glad didn't see it? The whole cast," she added. "It's super funny to tell them, much less funny if they see it."

The DWTS season 24 cast is currently traveling across the U.S. on the Dancing With the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights Tour, which runs through Sunday, August 13.



