Relationship goals much? Dylan O’Brien revealed how he and girlfriend Britt Robertson spend date night and his answer makes Us love him even more!

“We’re big fans of staying in, putting on some Bachelor in Paradise with some wine and the dogs,” the Teen Wolf star, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively at the American Assassin premiere in New York on Wednesday, September 6.

The longtime loves began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of their romantic comedy, The First Time. Although the on and off duo keep a low-profile, they avidly support each other’s career on social media.

In April, the Maze Runner actor took to Twitter to promote 27-year-old Robertson’s new Netflix show, Girl Boss.

Despite their busy schedules, The Longest Ride actress and the MTV star keep the romance alive. “You know, you just find the time to be with one another,” Robertson told Teen.com in 2015. “Truthfully, I think it helps that we both have our work going on at the same time. It keeps us satisfied and separate from each other. Having time together becomes a bonus.”

The Secret Circle alum told Hollywire in 2012 that the couple’s on-screen kissing scene went really well and ultimately sparked their real-life romance. “Maybe I was just so nervous [at first because] I wasn’t in the moment,” she admitted. “But we got it right eventually. And then we just got really good at kissing. Can we just kiss all the time, please?”

