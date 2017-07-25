Back at it! After Dylan O’Brien suffered a serious injury doing stunts on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor is tackling a new role in the action movie American Assassin. He’s playing Mitch Rapp, whose goal is hunting and killing terrorists after his girlfriend is killed by one.



But the actor, 25, admitted that he had some hesitation to take on another role requiring dangerous stunts so soon after his recovery.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

“The state that you’re in after something like that … you just want to run from like, all that stuff,” he revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 24. “I didn’t even really want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to, so yeah, it was a big step doing this.”

As previously reported, O’Brien was thrown from a vehicle while filming Maze Runner in March 2016 and then hit by another vehicle, causing him to sustain a concussion and multiple lacerations. Production was temporarily shut down following his injury.

The Teen Wolf star said getting back to work on the new movie actually helped him.

“At the time that I came in, and what I was coming off of, I was still at the very end of recovery there when I started, so that was probably the biggest challenge,” O’Brien explained of starting Assassin. “All the training was very good for my mind and very good for recovery, in a way. It became part of my daily schedule. It really ended up being [therapeutic]. It came at a great time for me."

American Assassin hits theaters September 15.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!