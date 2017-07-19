Ed Sheeran doesn’t have time for the haters. The “Shape of You” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 19, to explain that he didn’t delete his Twitter over some of the negativity he received for his Game of Thrones cameo.



“Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f--kin' awesome,” the 26-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself at an airport. “Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together.”

As previously reported, viewers were surprised to find Sheeran make a cameo in the highly anticipated season 7 premiere of the hit HBO show, which aired on Sunday, July 16. Sheeran played a nameless Lannister soldier who catches the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) as he sings around a campfire in a quick scene.



"I’m a bit surprised that people have made that much fuss about it,” Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa told The Daily Beast on Tuesday while discussing the now-viral moment. “To me, he does seem quite organic, in his own way, to the show. … "The truth is, everybody on the show is famous now. So it doesn't mean anything to me. It’s about, are they appropriate for the role? Are they doing a good job? And it was yes, yes, yes to all those questions with him.”

Podeswa added in his interview that he doesn’t think people would have even noticed the moment had it not been the Grammy winner in the role.

“It is a funny thing because I really, genuinely believe that if you didn’t know who he was, you would have just thought he was one of the gang, effortlessly,” he concluded.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m.

