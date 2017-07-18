Ed Sheeran Returns to Twitter Hours After Deleting His Account

Hi, for now! Ed Sheeran reactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday, July 18, only hours after deleting it.

The “Photograph” singer, 26 has removed all of his tweets since April 2015. He also has not provided a reason for removing the account in the first place, although many fans were quick to place blame on Twitter trolls who criticized his brief cameo on the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones on Sunday, July 16. Many viewers of the HBO fantasy series wrote off Sheeran’s role — he portrayed a singing Lannister soldier — tweeting that it was “distracting” and “unnecessary.”

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The two-time Grammy winner, who has been the recipient of social media bashing in the past, recently revealed his plan to lessen his Twitter activity. “There’s so much positivity out there. I’m just saying … as a human being, we always read the one negative [comment] and ignore the others and I don’t want to do that,” he told the Today show on July 6. “It’s just foolish to do when there’s so much love out there in the world, to look at the negative stuff. I’m just choosing not to read it.”

The “Shape of You” crooner was also a victim of cyberbullying earlier this year after Lady Gaga’s fans accused him of throwing shade at her. The “Joanne” singer, 31, quickly came to Sheeran’s defense on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with him alongside the caption, “What an incredible artist, I love Ed. @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

This is not the first time that the “Galway Girl” songster withdrew from — and returned to — social media. After completing his worldwide tour for his second album X in December 2015, Sheeran disclosed that he would be “taking a break” from his phone, emails and social media accounts in order to travel and take time for himself.

“I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years, but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes. If you love me, you will understand me buggering off for a bit. See you next autumn and thank you for being amazing,” he explained of his decision on Instagram at the time.

The songwriter returned to social media exactly one year later to announce his third album, Divide.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!