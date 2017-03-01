This viral wedding proposal had a lot of class: an entire room of screaming fifth graders. Science teacher Jason Seifert told his students that he wanted to address the rumors that he was dating their math teacher, Allyson Barker — and then he took their romance to the next level. Watch the sweet proposal in the video above!

“There is a rumor going around that Miss Barker and I are dating,” the 39-year-old teacher told his class at Harry Russell Elementary school in West Carrollton, Ohio, on Valentine’s Day. “The answer is yes, we are dating, and we are a little bit more than dating because I am completely in love with her.”

The class erupted into squeals and laughter and he had to yell, “Quiet, please,” several times before he could pop the question, as seen in the now-viral video taken by a fellow teacher.

“I was wondering if Miss Barker would like to become Mrs. Seifert,” he said, getting down on one knee in front of a whiteboard. The 28-year-old fellow teacher, whose classroom is right next to his, hugged him and started to cry as the kids clapped and cheered.

Courtesy of Jason Seifert

The groom-to-be planned the surprise proposal well in advance, and even invited her parents and sister to the school. “They waited in the hallway until I was about to propose,” Seifert tells Us Weekly. “Her mother actually flew in from Florida to be there.”

The video went viral after it was posted on Twitter last week. “I had no idea the video would draw the attention that it has,” Seifert tells Us. “I just wanted it recorded so we could show our kids and my parents.”

Proposing in the classroom was any easy choice. “We met because of our school, we became friends because of our school, and we fell in love because of our school,” he tells Us. “The other teachers on our team are like our extended family so I thought it was just the perfect place. I knew the kids would go nuts, especially since we just finished Valentine’s parties and they were loaded up on cupcakes, cookies and candy.”

The couple, who have three kids between them from earlier relationships (“They are all very excited,” Seifert tells Us), just booked a venue for an August 4 wedding and a honeymoon in the Bahamas. “We are just trying to plan the rest,” he says.

