She’s comfortable in her own skin! Elizabeth Hurley posed topless in a lacy thong while lounging in bed and shared the sultry snap on Instagram on Wednesday, July 19.

In the pic, The Royals actress looks straight into the camera and wears a barely there white thong that all but reveals her backside. She covers her bare breasts with a furry pillow.

“Lounging on the best presents ever from @patrickcox_lathbridge😘,” the gorgeous 52-year-old actress captioned the sizzling snap.

This isn’t the first time Hurley has flaunted her enviable body on social media.

The Estée Lauder spokeswoman posed topless for a playful boomerang post on Instagram Monday, July 17.

In the clip, the Brit sports a white bikini bottom and pairs the look with sun glasses. She cheerfully kicked her feet up and down as she lay face down on a lounge chair with her script for an upcoming script for an upcoming episode of her hit E! drama.

“Learning my lines Herefordshire style @theroyalsone#theroyals@elizabethhurleybeach😘,” she wrote of the fun Instagram post.

The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star revealed that she maintains her slim figure by paying close close attention to her diet.

“If my jeans feel tight I try to cut back a bit and if I stay home in the evening I’ll eat a very light dinner,” Hurley explained to Healthy Living Magazine in August 2014. “I rarely skip breakfast and always eat lunch but the lighter my evening meal the better. I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie and I always start the day with a couple of mugs of hot water. Otherwise I eat pretty normally but avoid processed and junk foods."

“I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that … powders, I don’t really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner,” the Bedazzled actresses shared with the ladies of The View in 2015.

