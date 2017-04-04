One last time? Ellen DeGeneres promised Eric Stonestreet she was done pranking him on her talk show, but that didn't stop her from pulling one final clown scare Tuesday, April 4.

"I promised him I wouldn't scare him again because I scare him every single time, every single time," the comedian, 59, told the audience of the Modern Family star, 45. "Today I was backstage playing ping-pong so that he would think that there's no way anything can happen. I'm playing ping-pong, and we had a clown hidden in a box in his room."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres cued up a clip of the hilarious prank, which was filmed on a hidden camera. As Stonestreet got ready for the show in his dressing room, a man dressed as a scary clown popped out of a box next to the actor's couch and screamed. "Motherf--ker!" a terrified Stonestreet yelled as the clown ran out of the room.

"We got you again!" the talk show host said as the Secret Life of Pets actor laughed.

Later in the interview, DeGeneres told viewers that Stonestreet arrived to the set of her show on a golf cart. "It normally would have taken me — in a car — about 15 minutes," he explained. "[The golf cart] took me about two and a half hours."

"I love that thing. I drive it all around," he continued. "And I love pulling up next to smart cars and just giving them real dirty looks, like, 'How big of a carbon footprint are you leaving?' Then I try to peel out and I can't."

