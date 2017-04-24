Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Elton John has cancelled all of his concert dates through May after a terrifying health scare.

Although the legendary singer-songwriter, 70, is now on the mend, he was forced to pull out of the April and May dates of his Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and his May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California.

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” his rep said in a statement, via ABC News. “During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to [the] hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection."

John was released from the hospital on Saturday, April 22, and is now “comfortably resting at home” following two days in intensive care and an extended hospital stay. “Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly,” the statement continued. "Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

The Grammy winner also apologized to his fans in a statement. “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The “Tiny Dancer” singer will return to the stage on Saturday, June 3, for his performance in Twickenham, England.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!