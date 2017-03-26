Pulling all the stops for his big day. Elton John rang in his 70th birthday in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 25, with a star-studded gathering of friends that included Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne and more.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The celebration, which was held at the Hammer Museum, was the talk of the town, with celebrities walking the red carpet in awards show-worthy attire. Perry, 32, donned a shimmery black dress that cinched at her waist, paired with fishnet stockings and sky-high heels.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Fellow guest Heidi Klum went for a softer look in a flowy white off-shoulder dress with black designs, with her hair pulled back in a half-ponytail and two oversized earrings to accessorize her outfit.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Actors like Rob Lowe, Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer, as well as singer Stevie Wonder, opted for suits and ties (Glee alum Matthew Morrison rocked a navy blue blazer and black vest, sans tie.)

Gaga performing on stage tonight at Elton John's 70th birthday party at Red Studios Hollywood. (March 25, 2017) A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaganewz) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Other attendees included Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, and Ryan Philippe. The guests enjoyed Clase Azul tequila throughout the night.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Birthday bliss @davidfurnish #HappyBirthdayElton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

John and his husband, David Furnish, looked dapper in fitted blazers — red for John, black-and-gold for Furnish — as they walked the red carpet together.

Lady Gaga performed at the A-list fete, rocking a darker hair color and a structured black dress with sculpted sleeve embellishments. The “Million Reasons” singer, 30, performed a powerful, stripped version of “Born This Way,” among other hits.

Earlier in the day, the birthday boy himself shared an adorable image of himself with his two sons, 6-year-old Zachary and 4-year-old Elijah, excitedly staring at a huge birthday cake.

“Birthday bliss @davidfurnish #HappyBirthdayElton,” the singer captioned the image, in which he dons his trademark tinted sunglasses and a patterned black-and-gold jacket.

