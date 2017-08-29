Scary! Emily Maynard revealed she underwent emergency surgery while six months pregnant with her fourth child.

The former season 15 Bachelorette star shared details about her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 29, with a video of her visible bump.

“Way too many tacos at lunch,” she joked in the post. “Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here! This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world.”



The 31-year-old added that they are keeping the baby’s sex a surprise, writing, “My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”



Although she didn’t share further details of the surgery, it seems the reality star is feeling happy and healthy in the final weeks before giving birth. “When lunch is so good you have to go buy new shirts after,” she wrote in an Instagram post of her pushing her two shirtless sons in a double stroller on August 22.

Maynard and her husband, Tyler Johnson, are parents of Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 11 months. She is also the mother of daughter Ricki, 12, from a previous relationship.

The couple secretly wed in South Carolina in June 2014. "He proposed to me at home and gave both Ricki and me rings," Maynard previously told Us of their engagement. "It was so sweet! Ricki loves him more than she likes me!"

