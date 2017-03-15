Sooo Emily Maynard won’t be betting on Bachelor Nick Viall and fianceé Vanessa Grimaldi making it to the altar. The former Bachelor and Bachelorette star, 31, shaded the newly engaged couple during the season 21 finale on Monday, March 13.

James Devaney/GC Images

“They look like me and you know who. Yikes!!,” Maynard tweeted in response to fellow season 15 Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey, who sarcastically joked during the After the Final Rose special: “Y'all. Nick and Vanessa are just too real, so passionate and they are so open. Things are great! #ATFR #TheBachelorFinale.”

As fans will remember, Maynard made her reality TV debut on season 15 of The Bachelor and got engaged to Brad Womack. During their ATFR interview, Maynard and Womack’s tension was obvious. “Watching [the season back], it was tough,” Maynard said during their interview. “I look so boring … I’m sorry he gets mad when I say that.”

ABC/Terhi Tuovinen

Maynard and Womack eventually split and she went on to become ABC’s season 8 Bachelorette, where she accepted Jef Holm’s proposal. The couple split in October 2012 and Maynard is now happily married to Tyler Johnson, with whom she shares baby sons Kyle and Jennings. She also has a daughter, Ricki, from her previous relationship with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick.

Viall and Grimaldi, for their part, got engaged during the season 21 finale on March 14, but already have some fans speculating if they’ll last.

“We’re taking baby steps,” Grimaldi told host Chris Harrison when asked during ATFR if they’ll get married. “I think we’re still in the process of really getting to know each other … we’re very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Watch the finale recap in the video above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!