Whoops! Emily Ratajkowski suffered a wardrobe malfunction while posing for photos at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8.
The model showed off her legs — and, accidentally, then some — in a yellow silk Reem Acra gown. The silky number featured a high slit that ran up the middle and while posing and playing with the dress, she accidentally flashed her underwear.
The Gone Girl actress didn’t seem bothered by the malfunction though. Ratajkowski, 25, later posted several Instagram photos and videos showing off her stunning look.
“What an amazing night 💛#goldenglobes2017,” she captioned a video montage of her posing on the awards show’s red carpet.
The We Are Your Friends actress also debuted a new ‘do at the star-studded event. The model styled her locks in a loose wave, similar to the style worn by Kristen Bell. Click here for a full recap on the night’s best dressed stars!
