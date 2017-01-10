Whoops! Emily Ratajkowski suffered a wardrobe malfunction while posing for photos at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

The model showed off her legs — and, accidentally, then some — in a yellow silk Reem Acra gown. The silky number featured a high slit that ran up the middle and while posing and playing with the dress, she accidentally flashed her underwear.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

The Gone Girl actress didn’t seem bothered by the malfunction though. Ratajkowski, 25, later posted several Instagram photos and videos showing off her stunning look.

“What an amazing night 💛#goldenglobes2017,” she captioned a video montage of her posing on the awards show’s red carpet.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The We Are Your Friends actress also debuted a new ‘do at the star-studded event. The model styled her locks in a loose wave, similar to the style worn by Kristen Bell. Click here for a full recap on the night’s best dressed stars!

