Will Nolan be the best man? Emily VanCamp is very happy with how her husband-to-be, Josh Bowman, proposed — and she's spilling all about it!

"He did good," the Everwood alum, 30, gushed to Entertainment Tonight during the Fox Upfronts in NYC on Monday, May 15. "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."

Tony Barson/WireImage

Last Thursday, VanCamp revealed that her former Revenge costar popped the question. She showed off her new diamond ring in an Instagram post and captioned the pic with a heart emoji. Two hours after the proposal, she learned that her new medical drama, The Resident, was picked up as a pilot.

"It's been a crazy week," she added to ET. "I don’t think I slept for three nights. It’s been good, it’s been really positive."

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2012 that VanCamp and the British star, 29, were dating. The Canadian actress is excited for the future, but won't be planning her nuptials just yet. "I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding, but just enjoying this moment," she said on Monday. "It’s sort of — it’s really nice, you know?"

