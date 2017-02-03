Slim Shady is not a fan of President Donald Trump. Eminem has some choice words for the 70-year-old commander in chief, as heard in one particularly heated verse on “No Favors,” his new collaboration with Big Sean.



“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando / Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch,” the 44-year-old MC raps. “I’ll make his whole brand go under.”



Eminem took to Twitter on Friday to let Big Sean, 28, know how much he appreciated recording “No Favors” with his fellow Michigan native. "Count me in for the Detroit connection,” he wrote. "Honored to be a part of ‪#NoFavors with @BigSean from his new album.”



Count me in for the Detroit connection. Honored to be a part of #NoFavors with @BigSean from his new album: https://t.co/zMQyZbjAHl pic.twitter.com/0nUlLXfF2p — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 3, 2017

This marks the second time that Marshall Mathers III has spoken out against the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host in a song. Before Trump defeated his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in last year’s election, Eminem slammed him on “Campaign Speech,” which the hip-hop star released back in October.



Lester Cohen/WireImage.com; Win McNamee/Getty Images

“You say Trump don't kiss ass like a puppet / 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin' / And that's what you wanted,” he spews. “A f--kin' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button / Who doesn't have to answer to no one — great idea!”



Listen to “No Favors” — from Big Sean’s latest studio album, I Decided — below. (Warning: song contains strong language.)





