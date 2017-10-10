Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Emma Roberts was at the center of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen’s split, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to The Blast, Bilson found text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy costar, which led the Hart of Dixie alum to believe that the two were having an inappropriate relationship.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Bilson and Christensen split after nearly 10 years together. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source told Us at the time. "They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.”



The insider added: "They are completely, officially done.”

The actors, who share 2-year-old daughter Briar, first met on set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They quietly called off their engagement in August 2010, only to reconcile three months later.

Two weeks before Us Weekly revealed the couple had split, Bilson and Roberts both attended 29Rooms opening night on September 7 in NYC. However, an eyewitness tells Us that the stars arrived several hours apart.

While Bilson and Christensen have kept their relationship private over the years, the OC alum gushed about her life with the Shattered Glass actor in a May 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to," Bilson said at the time. "I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

Roberts has been in an off-and-on relationship with Evan Peters since 2011. The two got in engaged in late 2013 after dating for about a year and a half, but called it quits in June 2015. The duo reunited in August of that year only to split again in May 2016 and once again got back together in November 2016.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Bilson, Christensen and Roberts for comment.

