Hard work pays off! Just three days after 17-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier posted his viral La La Land-inspired promposal on Twitter, his celebrity crush, Emma Stone, responded with a heartfelt reply.

Staudenmaier, a Phoenix, Arizona, native, read Stone’s message on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, April 7. The Oscar winner wrote: "Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."

YouTube

Despite being turned down by Stone, he assured the GMA hosts that he’s looking forward to attending prom. “I’m going to have a great time still with all my friends,” Staudenmaier told them.

The teen also spoke with ABC on Wednesday, April 5, explaining that he was originally inspired by a former student from his high school, who asked Miley Cyrus to prom back in 2013. "She didn't actually go to prom with him, but he was invited to one of her concerts and he got to go up on stage with her so I think it worked out," Staudenmaier said.

As previously reported, the young Ryan Gosling look-alike posted his creative promposal to Twitter on Tuesday, April 4. “IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM,” the 17-year-old wrote in all caps, “and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land.”

The video, which is set to the tune of La La Land’s opening number, “Another Day of Sun,” has over 20,000 retweets and 44,000 likes on Twitter as of Friday, April 7, and took the ambitious teen two weeks to create from start to finish.

