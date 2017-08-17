Leading the charge! Emma Stone topped Forbes’ star-studded list of the highest-paid actresses in 2017.

The Easy A star, 28, earned $28 million for her work over the past year, which included award-winning films such as La La Land for which she took home an Oscar.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Although the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress reigned supreme, Jennifer Aniston followed closely behind with $25.5 million, as did Jennifer Lawrence, who earned $24 million and ranked no. 1 on the 2016 list.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The news comes one month after the Amazing Spider-Man alum made headlines for promoting equal pay in Hollywood. “In my career so far, I’ve needed my male costars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them,” Stone told Out magazine in July. “And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and far. That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’”

Although The Help actress didn’t reveal which one of her male castmates have taken a pay cut in her benefit, she expressed her gratitude that they’ve done so.

“It’s not about, ‘Women are this and men are that.’ It is, ‘We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights,” Stone continued. “And that’s really what I’ve been so grateful for with male costars — when I’ve been in a similar-size role in films, and it’s been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s what fair and what’s right.’”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!