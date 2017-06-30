Eric Benet Responds to Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Halle Berry Cheating Lyric

Eric Benét wastes no time. The R&B crooner clapped back at Jay-Z on Twitter after the rapper dropped his name while seemingly confessing to having cheated on wife Beyoncé in new track “Kill Jay Z” off his new album, 4:44.



“You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N---a, never go Eric Benét,” Jay-Z raps in the song.

“Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now! ✌🏾,” Benét tweeted at the rap legend on Friday, June 30. (The music composer has been married to Manuela Testolini since 2011.)

Benét, 50, cheated on then-wife Halle Berry in the early 2000s. After admitting to having slept with about 10 other woman while married to Berry, Benét checked into a 35-day sex-addict rehab program. They later divorced in 2005.

On “Kill Jay Z,” the Grammy winning rapper also mentions Future and singer Ciara's cheating scandal.

"In the Future, other n---as playin' football with your son,” the 44-year-old raps in reference to when the rapper cheated on his ex-fiancee, who is now married to NFL star Russell Wilson.

Jay-Z’s headline-making album titled track, 4:44, seemingly comes as an apology after Beyoncé sang in her highly successful visual album, Lemonade, that her man had been unfaithful.

"I apologize / Often womanized / Took for my child to be born to see through a woman's eyes,” Jay-Z raps in the track. "I suck at love … It took too long for this song / I don't deserve you. … 'You did what with who?’ What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? ‘You risked that for Blue?’”

