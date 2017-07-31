Eric Dane on Battling Depression: 'It's a Very Serious Thing'

After going through a difficult struggle with depression, Eric Dane is feeling better and back to work.

The Last Ship actor, 44, opened up about taking a hiatus from his TNT show to focus on his mental health. “I took some time off, I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” he explained on Monday, July 31, while guest-hosting Today. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

“Now I take a medication called Pristiq … and the depression is gone,” Dane added. “I’m doing OK.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum explained how important it is to take the condition seriously. “It’s a very serious thing … but it’s very real, and that was the scary thing when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed’ … this just hit me like a truck,” he continued. “I had to take some time off, I went away and took care of it and I’m feeling great.

As previously reported, Dane announced in April he’d be taking time off from the TV series. ”Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," a rep for the actor told Us Weekly. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."



Dane and his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, are parents of Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5.

Season 4 of The Last Ship premieres August 20th on TNT at 9 p.m.

