Eric Stonestreet has a new girlfriend! The Modern Family actor is dating pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The new couple were spotted together at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend annual charity event in Kansas City in late June. "Lindsay was there fundraising, and Eric was one of the celebrity guests," a second insider tells Us.

Stonestreet, 45, previously dated Broadway star Katherine Tokarz for nearly three years until 2012. Soon after, she got engaged to writer and producer Bret Calvert, and they tied the knot in May 2013.

Following his split from Tokarz, rumors swirled that the two-time Emmy winner was dating actress Charlize Theron. However, he laughed off the reports on Twitter in 2012, writing, "I wish people would stop spreading rumors that Charlize Theron and I are dating. It's starting to make Halle Berry jealous."

"She was so cold to me this morning when she saw the rumors," he later quipped to E! News of the Oscar-winning actress, 51. "It was just quiet — fork and knife on the plate. Halle and I weren't speaking at all. And I'm like, 'Halle, listen! It's just a rumor. It's not real.'"

While Stonestreet portrays openly gay character Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, he once lightheartedly described himself as "openly straight." He told Oprah Winfrey in 2010, "I never thought this would be the character that people would know me for, but it's just an honor to play him."



