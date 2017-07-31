#TBT to before he was famous! Eric Stonestreet revealed on Saturday, July 29, that he once worked as a security guard for a Garth Brooks concert 22 years ago.

The Modern Family actor, 45, shared an Instagram slideshow of himself protecting the country superstar, now 55, at a show. In the first throwback photo, Stonestreet stands below the stage as Brooks interacts with fans. The singer signed the photo, writing, “Eric, Love you pal.”

Rob Kim/Getty Images; Jason Squires/Getty Images

In a second photo, Stonestreet looks serious while guarding Brooks as the musician performs a song on his guitar. The “Friends in Low Places” crooner wrote on the snap in a silver pen: “Here’s to circles.”

The Bad Teacher actor reminisced about his pre-fame job, captioning the pic, “In 1995 I worked security for A (ONE) Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan Ks. Last night I finally got to say you’re welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he’s had thus far. Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad #circles.”

Courtesy Eric Stonestreet/Instagram

The two stars reunited backstage at Brooks’ show at The Forum in Los Angeles and posed for a photo together. In the pic, Stonestreet, who’s wearing a dark button-down, puts his arm around Brooks, who went casual in a baseball cap and “Life Is Good” T-shirt.

The Grammy winner, who is married to Trisha Yearwood, is currently on his world tour. Meanwhile, Stonestreet is gearing up for the premiere of Modern Family’s ninth season. The sitcom, which is nominated for this year's Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, is already renewed for season 10.

