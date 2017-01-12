A magical place indeed! Erin Andrews revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 10, that she got engaged at Disneyland. As previously reported, Andrews’ longtime boyfriend, Jarret Stoll, popped the question to the Dancing With the Stars cohost last month.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews gushed on GMA. "I was bawling like a child.”



The sportscaster first hinted at their engagement by tweeting about her “ring game” on December 8. She later confirmed the news by posting a sweet snap from Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 to Instagram on December 15.



Joe Kohen/Getty Images

"#Tbt To last week's magical evening at @disneyland #Club33 @stolly28,” Andrews wrote alongside the snap of herself flashing her giant diamond ring while kissing Still on the cheek.

DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was first to spill the beans. During an interview with Fox, he hinted that Andrews “maybe just got engaged” and dubbed his comment “payback” for the time Andrews accidentally revealed that his fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, was pregnant during an episode of Dancing With the Stars.



The newly engaged couple hit a rough patch after Stoll, 34, was arrested in April 2015 for suspicion of cocaine and ecstasy possession while partying in Las Vegas. During an interview with Redbook, Andrews addressed her future with Stoll, telling the mag at the time that she had “no idea what tomorrow will bring.”

"We're brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser,” she added. “You don't know what is going to bring you happiness."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



