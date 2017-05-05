Eva Longoria: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Eva Longoria buckles up to share 25 things you might not know about her with Us. The 42-year-old actress stars in Lowriders, out May 12, and appears in the third season of Empire, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

1. I’m the most similar to Ana Sofia from Telenovela because of her vulnerability and innocence.

2. I love my kindness.

3. People would be surprised to know that I sew. I’m good at making Halloween outfits. I’ve made lions, spiders, princesses, Dracula and pumpkins. Mostly for my nieces and nephews.

4. My biggest fear is failure.

5. Mexican food is my favorite. I love tacos.

6. My wardrobe staples are jeans, a blazer and heels. I’m obsessed with my jeans! I could live in them, sleep in them.

7. When I met Oprah at her show in Chicago, I was so excited that I cried in front of her.

8. I really want to meet Dolly Parton. I love her Dollyisms.

9. I could watch 1991’s Soapdish over and over. It’s with Robert Downey Jr., Sally Field and Whoopi Goldberg. It’s so funny!

10. I play Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” on repeat.

David Livingston/Getty Images

11. My favorite concert is probably Coldplay. My first concert was Megadeth.

12. I’m addicted to Veep. I just started watching.

13. I love anything by Malcolm Gladwell, mostly The Outliers. I’m a big nonfiction girl.

14. My biggest pet peeve is ignorance.



15. My favorite place in the world is my husband Jose Bastón's arms. I love how he’s super romantic.

16. I’m a gypsy. I could live anywhere. I live in Mexico City now, so that’s home to me. I get sad thinking of all the places I won’t see before I die.

17. My go-to workout is running. I work out about three times a week and I feel the most confident with my body after working out.

Chuck Hodes

18. I had my face tattooed on somebody’s calf. He found me and showed me. I thought it was the coolest thing ever.

19. The biggest misconception about me is that I’m sexy all the time. Ask my husband and friends — they think I’m a dork!

20. I like to cook and clean. I’m super domestic.

21. I cook pretty healthy — my go-to is roasted chicken and vegetables.



22. I don’t have regrets. I’m not a regretful person. I have zero regrets.

23. I’m a huge Zoe Saldana fan. I love her to death and I love everything she does.

24. I’m most proud of my education.

25. I have three amazing stepkids. I love witnessing their growth. It’s exciting to see how they change daily.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!