Eva Longoria Responds to Bikini Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Everybody Gets Bloated’

It’s just a little cheese, y’all! Eva Longoria shut down pregnancy rumors via Instagram on Thursday, April 20, after photos of her in a tiny teal bikini sparked speculation amongst fans.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 42, shared a fun clip of herself getting doused with a water gun while wearing a swimsuit on Thursday, and the video caused curious commenters to wonder whether the petite actress is with child.

Wet-n-Wild with Diego! #VacationMode 🍹 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Longoria didn’t let the rumors fester for too long, however, taking to Instagram to clarify with an Instagram Story video.

AKM-GSI

“Morning, everybody, last day in paradise and I’m exhausted,” she said in the clip. “We worked out this morning. So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”

She continued: “I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”

Longoria has been laying low for a few months, enjoying married life with husband José (Pepe) Antonio Bastón, whom she married last May. (She and the 49-year-old media mogul were in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday.)

“We have a family,” Longoria told Us last June when asked whether she and Bastón had babies on the mind. “Three kids [Bastón has Natalia, Mariana and Joséfrom a previous relationship], so we’re just continuing with our family we have now and waiting.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!