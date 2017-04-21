Eva Longoria Responds to Bikini Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Everybody Gets Bloated’

It’s just a little cheese, y’all! Eva Longoria shut down pregnancy rumors via Instagram on Thursday, April 20, after photos of her in a tiny teal bikini sparked speculation amongst fans.
The former Desperate Housewives star, 42, shared a fun clip of herself getting doused with a water gun while wearing a swimsuit on Thursday, and the video caused curious commenters to wonder whether the petite actress is with child.
Longoria didn’t let the rumors fester for too long, however, taking to Instagram to clarify with an Instagram Story video.
“Morning, everybody, last day in paradise and I’m exhausted,” she said in the clip. “We worked out this morning. So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”
She continued: “I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”
Longoria has been laying low for a few months, enjoying married life with husband José (Pepe) Antonio Bastón, whom she married last May. (She and the 49-year-old media mogul were in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday.)
“We have a family,” Longoria told Us last June when asked whether she and Bastón had babies on the mind. “Three kids [Bastón has Natalia, Mariana and Joséfrom a previous relationship], so we’re just continuing with our family we have now and waiting.”
