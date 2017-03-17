Hey girl! Eva Mendes made her first public appearance in six months at the grand opening of the New York & Company store at Miami’s Dadeland Mall on Thursday, March 16.

The 43-year-old actress stunned in a turquoise one-shoulder maxi dress from her New York & Company collection. She accessorized her affordable frock (only $99.95!) with a colorful, striped belt, hoop earrings and sandals.

“It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami area,” she said in a statement from the retailer. “I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me.”

Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic

The last time Mendes stepped out was at the fashion show for her clothing collection in September. She skipped out on all of awards season, choosing not to accompany her longtime love, Ryan Gosling, to the 2017 Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Oscars. The 36-year-old actor was nominated for his musical rom-com La La Land.

Mendes recently revealed the sweet reason why she opts out of Hollywood events. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she told Shape magazine for their April cover story. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.” Mendes and Gosling are parents of daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 10 months.

She also opened up about slimming down after giving birth to her second child. “In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” she continued. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down — I’m on the move all day.”

