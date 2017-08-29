George Pimentel/WireImage

Gregory Smith is ready to tie the knot. The Everwood star proposed to his girlfriend, model and actress Taylor McKay. The couple shared the news with their followers on Instagram, with adorable photos of them together showing their love for each other and her new diamond ring.

“Thank you @taylorjmckay for agreeing to spend our lives together. You make me so happy. I love you,” Smith, 34, wrote in the July 30 caption with a photo kissing his new fiancé.

“On Friday night this man made me speechless...LOVE of my LIFE!😭😁😍🙈💍❤️💕🥂 @gregorythesmith,” Taylor wrote in a caption for a series of photos with her soon-to-be husband and her new diamond ring.

Just days later after their engagement, McKay used a photoshoot for work to photograph herself with her ring.

“For the last shot of the day I asked the photographer if I could put my ring back on and steal an iPhone shot🤓Fiancé-ing so hard right now @gregorythesmith I just can't help it!!🙆🏻🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote.

The couple recently posed for an adorable selfie, with McKay placing her newly adorned left hand on his chest.

The actor starred in Everwood as Ephram Brown, alongside Chris Pratt and Treat Williams, during the show’s four-year run from 2002 to 2006. Smith then starred in Rookie Blue from 2010 until 2015 and recently directed an episode of the CW show Arrow.

