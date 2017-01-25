Tiffany Trump is no big spender. The 23-year-old — raised largely in L.A. by actress mom Marla Maples, 53 — is very careful when it comes to using the cash she gets from dad Donald Trump, 70. “When staying at a Trump hotel, she’s careful not to go overboard on room service,” a friend reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I’ve heard her say, ‘I’m lucky to have a room here!’”

Soon she’ll have a space at the White House. The pal says the University of Pennsylvania grad’s friends were stoked when her father was elected as the 45th president of the United States. Before his bid, the aspiring lawyer — dating computer science student Ross Mechanic, 22 — was picked by pal Andrew Warren (grandson of fashion mogul David) to be showcased on his Rich Kids of Instagram account. (The page, followed by 365,000 fans, also features a Kennedy scion and a descendent of artist Henri Matisse flying on private jets and sunning on yachts.)



Now, says the pal, the group “is going to make the White House their new locale. They’re ready to up their Instagram game big time.”

Tiffany is excited for more time with the real estate tycoon turned commander-in-chief. Says the pal, “She and her dad are closer than ever.”

Of course Ivanka — Donald’s daughter with first wife Ivana, 67 — is still his favorite. Before she was named his unofficial adviser, sources said he consulted her on most issues. The ex-Trump Organization vice president and fashion entrepreneur, 35, was “Daddy’s little girl,” brother Don Jr., 39, told New York magazine in 2004.



The Apprentice star — who also has son Eric, 33, with Ivana and Barron, 10, with current wife Melania, 46 — even arranged for Trump Tower resident Michael Jackson to watch an 8-year-old Ivanka dance as a party guest in the School of American Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker.

He also taught the onetime Seventeen cover girl how to be cutthroat. When a 7-year-old Ivanka raced Donald down an Aspen slope, he hooked his ski pole in her jumpsuit, “so he could basically slingshot himself over the finish line,” she recalled to Marie Claire in 2007. “It was all in good fun.”

Eldest son Don Jr. was also quite the ski buff. While brother Eric (the pair were recently tapped to run the multibillion-dollar Trump empire) went straight into the family business following his 2006 Georgetown graduation, Don took a yearlong hiatus.

The University of Pennsylvania alum (he’s copped to partying “pretty hard” as a student) spent a year as an Aspen ski bum after nabbing an economics degree in 2000. “I had a great time,” he told New York mag, “but your brain starts to atrophy.”



