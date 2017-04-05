Todd Williamson/Getty Images

A clean slate. Exes Chris Evans and Jenny Slate reunited at the Los Angeles premiere of their film, Gifted, on Tuesday, April 4, more than two months after the couple split in late January.

The comedian-actress, 35, and the Avengers hunk, also 35, appeared to be on good terms and jokingly shook hands when they bumped into each other on the red carpet. They posed for photos together and were photographed laughing at one point. Slate stunned in a strapless floral gown and gold choker, while Evans rocked a patterned black suit.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2016, the costars started dating while filming the drama about a single man raising his child-prodigy niece, but they called it quits after less than a year of dating. “It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules, and they remain close friends,” a source told Us at the time of the split.



Todd Williamson/Getty Images

After the breakup, the Obvious Child actress had nothing but nice things to say about the Captain America star. “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever,” Slate told Vulture in March. “To be quite honest, I don’t think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?,’ I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’ I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you have a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person — I don’t want to be an experiment.”



Slate, who split from her husband Dean Fleischer-Camp in May 2016, said she cried and watched the 1998 romcom You’ve Got Mail repeatedly to get over Evans, but she still gushed about the actor. “Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she told the website. “His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!