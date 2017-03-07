Fantasia Barrino attends AOL Build Presents to discuss her new album, 'The Definition Of' in 2016. Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Fantasia Barrino was forced to cancel her Memphis, Tennessee, concert on Sunday, March 5, after she suffered second-degree burns on her arm earlier in the day.

The American Idol season 3 winner, 32, shared a statement expressing her disappointment on Twitter on Sunday. “Due to unexpected health issues, Fantasia will not be able to perform tonight in Memphis,” the statement read. "Fantasia lives and breathes to sing and perform, and hates disappointing her fans. Our sincerest apologies to the city of Memphis.”

Barrino's husband, Kendall Taylor, offered more details on her condition when he shared a pic on his wife’s Twitter account of the musician resting in the hospital with a bandaged arm. “Speaking on behalf of my wife: ‘She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters,'” he wrote. "My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. … She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects.”

According to TMZ, the “When I See U” songstress was sleeping on her tour bus when she knocked over an aromatherapy vaporizer that she uses for her vocal cords, and the hot water spilled onto her arm. Per the website, she is expected to make a full recovery and will resume her tour with her gig at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, March 8.

